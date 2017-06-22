Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Imaginarium Art Rodimus Prime Statue ? Closer Look


Via their Facebook page, Imaginarium Art has shared a closer look at their upcoming statue of Rodimus Prime! The statue is currently in the grey prototype stage, but looks very sharp, drawing inspiration from G1, IDW, and other incarnations. No other info on the statue has been released at this time, but stay tuned to TFW2005 for more pics as well as release dates and pricing as this next project progresses!

The post Imaginarium Art Rodimus Prime Statue – Closer Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



