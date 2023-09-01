imfallenangel Cybertron Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,125

Main line ROTB Airazor, will we ever get it? While I do really like the SS version, I've noted that even in the US, it appears that this was a fairly limited run and very poor distribution.



As it's like it's fading from existence as if it doesn't matter or exist, I still would like one.



So has anyone heard if we'll ever get it or are we doomed to deal with eBay's scalpers? __________________

