Super_Megatron
Transformers Legacy Deluxe Arcee Official Turnaround Video


Via UK based Smyths Toys YouTube Channel*we can share for you a new*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Arcee*official turnaround video. Arcee is part of the upcoming first wave of Legacy Deluxes, bringing us a new Generations-styled rendition of the fembot warrior from Transformers Prime. We have a good a look at her robot and motorcycle modes. Watch the video*after the jump as well as some screencaps, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards! &#160;

The post Transformers Legacy Deluxe Arcee Official Turnaround Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



