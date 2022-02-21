Via UK based Smyths Toys YouTube Channel
*we can share for you a new*Transformers Legacy Deluxe Arcee*official turnaround video. Arcee is part of the upcoming first wave of Legacy Deluxes, bringing us a new Generations-styled rendition of the fembot warrior from Transformers Prime. We have a good a look at her robot and motorcycle modes. Watch the video*after the jump as well as some screencaps, and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!  
