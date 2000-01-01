Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Studio Series 86 Wreck Gar Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:57 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,964
Studio Series 86 Wreck Gar Review
A look at the extremely impressive Transformers Studio Series 86 Wreck-Gar. This might just be the Junkion fans have been waiting for all along!

https://youtu.be/6PN_nLwEQ3Q
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Team USA Set Pippen Bird Robinson Malone Johnson Jordan
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Crossover lot of 9 figures used parts/repair
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Collector's Club SIDEBURN 2011 Membership Figure
Transformers
2009 War Machine Transformer Crossover IRON MAN Marvel
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-23 Exhaust - Authentic (not KO) - MISB
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.