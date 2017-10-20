Thanks to a report from fellow 2005 Boards member*Collectotron we can inform that*Transformers: The Last Knight Legion Class Dragonstorm Spotted In UK. This small but great figure was found with Legion Megatron at*Debenhams in Leicester Highcross for £8 each which is*10.54 UD Dollars approximately.* Happy hunting for all UK fans. Keep reporting your sightings around the world at the 2005 Boards!    
