IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Williams II Issue #4 Retailer Incentive Cover
Freddie Williams II scores another
retailer incentive cover in the Transformers vs. The Terminator mini-series, with his contribution to issue #4 still scheduled to land on your June 24th pull list. Up against an army of Decepticons, the T-800 must rely on his Autobot allies to even the odds. And, with luck, both sides will thin each other out for his last gambit to eliminate all Cybertronians. The fate of the future will be determined in this final battle, but will the ultimate victors be robotic… or human?
Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author) John Barber (Author) Tom Waltz » Continue Reading.
