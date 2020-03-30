Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Williams II Issue #4 Retailer Incentive Cover


Freddie Williams II scores another retailer incentive cover in the Transformers vs. The Terminator mini-series, with his contribution to issue #4 still scheduled to land on your June 24th pull list. Up against an army of Decepticons, the T-800 must rely on his Autobot allies to even the odds. And, with luck, both sides will thin each other out for his last gambit to eliminate all Cybertronians. The fate of the future will be determined in this final battle, but will the ultimate victors be robotic… or human? Creator credits: David Mariotte (Author) John Barber (Author) Tom Waltz &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Vs. The Terminator: Williams II Issue #4 Retailer Incentive Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



