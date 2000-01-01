Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:36 AM
Slayback
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,479
RES
Sold a figure to RES.
Very polite and patient with me when i had made an error. Paid quick. Thanks again!

SB
Good Hunting.

feedback :http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=31815
