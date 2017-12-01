Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,291

Tokyo Comicon Show Floor Images



Multiple reports and images are coming in from Tokyo Comicon via Twitter and other social media outlets. On display are lots of nice upcoming figures and products. Click the title bar to check out the following: Masterpiece 41 – Dinobot Masterpiece 39 – Sunstreaker Masterpiece 40 – Targetmaster Hot Rod Prime 1 Studios Barricade Movie The Best ROTF Voyager Optimus Movie The Best ROTF Leader Jetfire Movie the Best TLK Leader Nemesis Prime Movie the Best Hound Transformers & Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende Transformers X Street Fighter II Crossover Figures G-Shock X Transformers Watches



