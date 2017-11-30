Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,291

Prime 1 Studio Reveals MMTFM-19 Crosshairs Statue



Prime 1 Studio has revealed images and info of their latest addition to the growing Transformers movie statue collection.*MMTFM-19 Crosshairs is based on the Transformers: The Last Knight representation of the character and will be available starting from US$1349. Prime 1 Studio is proud to present MMTFM-19: Crosshairs from The Transformers: The Last Knight. Crosshairs is an Autobot member and supporting character in the 2014 movie, Transformers: Age of Extinction and its sequel Transformers: The Last Knight. When the chips are down, Crosshairs is the kind of guys you would want on your team. Or you would if it wasnt



