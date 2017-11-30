Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Prime 1 Studio Reveals MMTFM-19 Crosshairs Statue
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,291
Prime 1 Studio Reveals MMTFM-19 Crosshairs Statue


Prime 1 Studio has revealed images and info of their latest addition to the growing Transformers movie statue collection.*MMTFM-19 Crosshairs is based on the Transformers: The Last Knight representation of the character and will be available starting from US$1349. Prime 1 Studio is proud to present MMTFM-19: Crosshairs from The Transformers: The Last Knight. Crosshairs is an Autobot member and supporting character in the 2014 movie, Transformers: Age of Extinction and its sequel Transformers: The Last Knight. When the chips are down, Crosshairs is the kind of guys you would want on your team. Or you would if it wasnt &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Prime 1 Studio Reveals MMTFM-19 Crosshairs Statue appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers The Movie Leader Class Optimus Prime loose complete 100%
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-20 Wheeljack Lancia Stratos Turbo Car Kid Toy
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G2 Original Yellow Constructicons Devastator - 15 Piece Lot
Transformers
OPTIMUS PRIME G1 MINT IN BOX NO FLAP CREASE STICKERS UNAPPLIED 100% COMPLETE RUB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Swoop almost complete!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:42 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.