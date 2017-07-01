|
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Ultra Bee and Menasor Found At UK Ret
Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiners Ultrabee and Menasor has been found at The Entertainer (St. John’s Shopping Center, Liverpool) in UK. Each combiner is priced at*£34.99. Ultra Bee consists of Bumblebee, Strongarm, Sideswipe and Grimlock (Drift is the sword). Menasor consists of*Motormaster, Heatseeker, Wildbreak, Dragstrip, and Slashmark Happy Hunting.  
