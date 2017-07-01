|
My Busy Book Transformers Edition Announced
Phidal Publishing Inc. is best known by many parents in USA for publishing a series of books titled as ‘My Busy Books‘. These “books” are based on countless number of licensed properties and each usually comes with a Story Book, a set of Figurines associated with the story (mostly 12 figurines) and a Play Mat. Some of the most notable ones are Avengers, Toy Story, Cars, Frozen, Spider-Man, Guardians Of The Galaxy, Zootopia*and Hasbro’s own My Little Pony. Time has come for the Transformers franchise to receive My Busy Book treatment. Amazon US is now listing a Transformers My Busy » Continue Reading.
The post My Busy Book Transformers Edition Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
