Remote Controlled Sqweeks Predicted As A Top 12 Christmas Toy For 2017

Argos UK has predicted that Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Sqweeks will become one of the Top 12 toys for this year's Christmas. The company derived the list through a poll where 1000+ parents (with kids under 16) participated. "This year's top toys list is a fantastic blend, as toymakers evolve childhood favourites alongside the introduction of newer and more technology-led gifts," said Linzi Walker, chief toy buyer for Argos. "Popular on-screen toys are also set to feature, with appearances from Disney's Cars 3 Lightning McQueen, PJ Masks Headquarter Playset, the Paw Patrol Sea Patroller alongside RC Sqweeks from