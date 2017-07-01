|
Remote Controlled Sqweeks Predicted As A Top 12 Christmas Toy For 2017
Argos UK has predicted that Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Sqweeks will become one of the Top 12 toys for this year’s Christmas. The company derived the list through a poll where 1000+ parents (with kids under 16) participated. This years top toys list is a fantastic blend, as toymakers evolve childhood favourites alongside the introduction of newer and more technology-led gifts, said Linzi Walker, chief toy buyer for Argos. Popular on-screen toys are also set to feature, with appearances from Disneys Cars 3 Lightning McQueen, PJ Masks Headquarter Playset, the Paw Patrol Sea Patroller alongside RC Sqweeks from » Continue Reading.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.