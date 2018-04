Shockwave 75 I drink, & I know things. Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada Posts: 2,101

Misassembled POTP Elita-1 a wide spread problem? I picked up one today, and it's not a major flaw, but her feet were on the wrong legs. It's a simple fix; just 3 screws per leg to undo, and the feet are easily swapable.



But I have seen multiple people on various Facebook groups say that they have had the same issue. So it might not just be an isolated issue, and unless she's going to show up in another wave, they might all be like this.

