|
Possible MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy
And when you thought it was going to be a normal morning, Toypanic website has listed a pre-order
for an upcoming new*MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy. This would be one very particular crossover and new addition to the extensive list or MP-10 repaints so far. We still have no real images of the product, but according to the description it is an “Exhibition Limited” item, and it will include a truck and trailer with a new logo plus new parts. The item is listed for 815 Malaysian Ringit or $196 approximately and expected for release by » Continue Reading.
