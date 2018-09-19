Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,080
Possible MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy


And when you thought it was going to be a normal morning, Toypanic website has listed a pre-order for an upcoming new*MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy. This would be one very particular crossover and new addition to the extensive list or MP-10 repaints so far. We still have no real images of the product, but according to the description it is an “Exhibition Limited” item, and it will include a truck and trailer with a new logo plus new parts. The item is listed for 815 Malaysian Ringit or $196 approximately and expected for release by &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:03 AM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,540
Re: Possible MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy
please no .... at least don't re-use the MP10 mold, choose someone else like maybe Megatron? I'm so sick of MP10 repaint....just after Bumblebee new mold.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:31 AM   #3
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 399
Re: Possible MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy
An Ecto 1 would’ve been cool but I think we all have enough mp 10.
OptimusB38 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:12 PM   #4
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,617
Re: Possible MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy
I thought Golden Lagoon was the last milking of the mold but I guess they want to get everrrry last drop
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:12 PM   #5
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,540
Re: Possible MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters Crossover Toy
after that we will see Back to Future Deco, follow by Terminator 2 Deco... wait, that's MP10B, already Takara did it.
__________________

sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
xueyue2 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Long Haul Voyager Class MITB!!
Transformers
Battle Ops Bumble Bee with Metallic Gold Finish. MITB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:48 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.