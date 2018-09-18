|
G1 Starscream Reissue Found At US Walmart
Following our previous report of the G1 Hot Rod Reissue Stock Spotted At Walmart
, now we have our first proper sighting of the Walmart exclusive G1 Starscream reissue*in the US. 2005 Boards users*Gerald Cokes and*Silvershot*were able to find G1 Starscream at Walmart stores in*Gallup, New Mexico and*Burbank, California respectively. This great reissue of the Decepticon Air Commander is priced around $35-37. Happy hunting to all fans! Time to dash to your local Walmart to try to grab Starscream for your collections!
