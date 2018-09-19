Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,080

MP-34S Masterpiece Shadow Panther Gallery



The next Beast Wars Masterpiece figure has dropped, MP-34S Shadow Panther.* This is a black repaint of MP Cheetor, and the first of the Predacon ranks to join the battle.* He’s the same top to bottom as far as construction and accessories go with the addition of a chromed beast mask, a call back to the alt heads on the original toys.* His black deco in Panther mode has slight grey highlights similar to Optimus Primal’s painted texture, a nice touch to break things up.* A sharp overall toy, but not necessarily one BW fans were calling out for this



