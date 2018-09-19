|
Possible New Encore Noise, Graphy, and New Frenzy Redeco
Malaysian website Toypanic*has listed a pre-order
of a possible New Encore Noise, Graphy, and New Frenzy Redeco.* Listed for 302.10 Malaysian Ringit or 72.95 approximately, it is expected for release on September 2019. Similar to the previously reported MP-10 Convoy X The Real Ghostbusters toy
, this Encore release will be a “Hasbro Transformers 35th Anniversary Shanghai Exhibition Limited item”. Noise (or Noizu)
and Graphy
are two of the most hard-to-find and expensive G1 Japanese exclusive cassettes. They don’t only transform into cool dinosaurs, but the can combine in one robot: Decibel
.* There’s no extra details » Continue Reading.
