Old Today, 02:32 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,655
Hallmark Keepsake 2020 Jazz Review
It's that time of year again...CHRISTMAS...right? Wait, it's not here yet? Okay, but we can still take a look at the hallmark Keepsake 2020 Jazz ornament!

https://youtu.be/aG9fxPsaLEk
