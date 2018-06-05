Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,397
Transformers Bumblebee Movie Trailer HD Screen Caps!


Well, there can’t be a Transformers Movie trailer debut without a set of HD screen captures to match! We’ve run the video through the paces and have 88 crispy clean shots for you to pour over. In it we see Bumblebee (in more than one form), his newfound Earth buddy Charlie Watson, John Cena’s S7 Burns character, and what maybe-possibly looks like a pre-TF1 Starscream? If not, it’s a bad ass Decepticon jet in grey and red colors. While the jet still keeps Movieverse general styling, it’s less buggy and has some classic Seeker head sculpting going on. Read on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie Trailer HD Screen Caps! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



