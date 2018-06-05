|
First Bumblebee Movie Poster Revealed!
Along with the first official trailer, we now have our first official post for the Transformers: Bumblebee movie, due out this Christmas.* In it we see Bee standing with Charlie Watson, played by Hailee Steinfeld.* The words “Every adventure has a beginning” are printed above them.* Read on to check it out in full!
