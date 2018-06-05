|
The Bumblebee Movie Trailer is LIVE!
Hot off the presses, and right after Midnight Pacific time, we now have the first official trailer for the Bumblebee movie! We get great looks at Bee’s new (old) mode(s) and get a feel for how the movie’s tone differs from the previous Bayhem versions. Check it out below!
