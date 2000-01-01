Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:10 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Beasty
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 386
Rumble
How come the Rumble I got at Walmart along with Ravage doesn?t have the attachments I just saw in a YouTube video that he uses to in cartoons to cause quakes and tremors?
