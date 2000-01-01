Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
QuadESL63
Canadian Slag
QuadESL63's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,270
I am sick of the hunt...
I think I am done hunting around and just order online what I really wanted. It looks like each freaking TRU or Walmart location ordered 1 case of each Siege class in wave 2. May be the bulk of it will come soon but it is almost wave 3 time and I havent even seen a single Leader, Yoyager and Micromasters from wave 2. And this is wave 2 not the last one. With the prices of them went up now I probably wont get every single one anyway. Not to mention hunting around cost time and money at the end. At least the last few seasons only the last wave was hard to track down. Last year I got whole set of wave 2 sometimes in March! I am not feeling too well this week and have to stay put, but I am thinking to myself it feels real nice not have to go around chasing these stupid things down...

Ive just preordered Siege Jetfire at Amazon CA (on sales anyway and free shipping) and I think thats what I will do. Just like what I do with MPs and third parties, all at the comfort of my home.

I know I am not the first one who ranted but this really frustrated me recently. And sorry if I wont be contributing to the Sighting thread that much from niw on. Anyhow, sorry for the rant...
Old Today, 12:06 PM   #2
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,409
Re: I am sick of the hunt...
I hear ya and I'm sure a lot of us have been through it. Did that with Soundwave from Amazon. Onlt saw him in a store yesterday and still haven't seen an aimless anywhere
