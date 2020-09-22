Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Generations Selects Volcanicus Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Australia


Attention Australian collectors! The new Generations Selects Volcanicus has been listed as EB Games and Zing exclusive for the Australian market. Generations Selects Volcanicus 5-pack is now available for pre-order at the Australian EB Games and Zing stores. It is listed for $499 AUD ($357.00 approximately), with a $10 AUD ($7.00 approximately) deposit required when you pre-order it, either on their website or at a store. This item is scheduled for release by July 27th, 2021.

The post Generations Selects Volcanicus Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



