Generations Selects Volcanicus Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Australia
Attention Australian collectors! The new*Generations Selects Volcanicus*has been listed as EB Games and Zing exclusive for the Australian market. Generations Selects Volcanicus 5-pack is now available for pre-order at the Australian*EB Games
*and*Zing
*and*Zing*stores. It is listed for $499 AUD ($357.00 approximately), with a $10 AUD ($7.00 approximately) deposit required when you pre-order it, either on their website or at a store. This item is scheduled for release by July 27th, 2021.
