Transformers Studio Series Optimus Prime Possible Faceplate-Less Variant
While the new Studio Series line has started to surface at US retail
, we have a possible Voyager Studio Series*Optimus Prime face variant on the way. The official Transformers Instagram
and Facebook
accounts shared an image with several versions of Optimus Prime for fans to choose which one they prefer. G1 Optimus toy, G1 Optimus Cartoon, Studio Series Optimus Prime, Titans Return Powermaster Optimus Prime, The Last Knight Leader Optimus Prime and Power Of The Primes Evolution Optimus Prime were the candidates. Thanks to the eye of some fans, we could notice that the Studio Series Optimus
