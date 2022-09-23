Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Target Geek Out Transformers ? NEST Ratchet & Bonecrusher, Buzz SS DOTM Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,960
Target Geek Out Transformers ? NEST Ratchet & Bonecrusher, Buzz SS DOTM Prime


Target has listed their latest week of exclusives for the Geek Out event, and three new Transformers items are available.** Studio Series 44BB is a DOTM Optimus Prime with Trailer.** SS 94BB is N.E.S.T. Bonecrusher and SS 95BB is N.E.S.T. Ratchet.** All are Target exclusives in the US and come in Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging.* Retail varies per class, coming in at $24.99, $33.99, and $55.99 as you work your way up.* No release date is set as of now.* Read on to check pics and details, hit the linkage below to snag your copies! <a href="http://www.target.com/p/transformers-studio-series-n-e-s-t-autobot-ratchet-action-figure-target-exclusive/-/A-86524773" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Transformers Studio Series &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Target Geek Out Transformers – NEST Ratchet &#038; Bonecrusher, Buzz SS DOTM Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:45 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.