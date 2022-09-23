Target has listed their latest week of exclusives for the Geek Out event, and three new Transformers items are available.** Studio Series 44BB is a DOTM Optimus Prime with Trailer.** SS 94BB is N.E.S.T. Bonecrusher and SS 95BB is N.E.S.T. Ratchet.** All are Target exclusives in the US and come in Buzzworthy Bumblebee packaging.* Retail varies per class, coming in at $24.99, $33.99, and $55.99 as you work your way up.* No release date is set as of now.* Read on to check pics and details, hit the linkage below to snag your copies! <a href="http://www.target.com/p/transformers-studio-series-n-e-s-t-autobot-ratchet-action-figure-target-exclusive/-/A-86524773" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Transformers Studio Series » Continue Reading.
The post Target Geek Out Transformers – NEST Ratchet & Bonecrusher, Buzz SS DOTM Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...