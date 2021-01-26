|
Transformers Kingdom Voyager Inferno In-Hand Images
Thanks to Instagram user*tonezone.mp4
*we can share for you new in-hand images of Kingdom Voyager Inferno. This figure is part of Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager together with Dinobot (this wave was recently spotted in Singapore
) and it’s a redeco and remold of Earthrise Grapple. More noticeable new sculpts are the face and a completely new extendable ladder for the alt mode plus some*hoses. A* very nice addition to the War For Cybertron line. According to tonezone comments
, Inferno still has Grapples’s pegs issue, so be careful when transforming him. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images » Continue Reading.
