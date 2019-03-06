|
Pop Culture Shock G1 Soundwave Statue Full Reveal
Pop Culture Shock continue with their 10-inch*classic transformer line with another iconic character of our franchise. Via Pop Culture Shock Instagram account
*we have the full reveal of their new*G1 Soundwave Statue. We have a very impressive cartoon-accurate rendition of Soundwave, with a beautiful cell-shading finishing. Soundwave is standing ready to fire his laser gun, and we have his cassette-bot partner Rumble shaking the ground by his side. A very fine piece for any collection. According to the information shared by Pop Culture Shock, pre-orders should be up soon, but we still have no concrete information on the price. Click » Continue Reading.
