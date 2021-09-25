|
Shockwave Lab SL-113 LED Cannon Kit For Shattered Glass Megatron
Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account
, have shared images of their new upgrade kit:*SL-113 LED Cannon Kit For Shattered Glass Megatron. This kit add a pair of LED cannons to the shoulders of Shattered Glass Megatron to make him look closer to the original Shattered Glass Megatron mold which was an Energon Megatron retool. It consists of: LED Cannon x 2 – You can attach them into SG Megatron back kibble or in his shoulders. They are compatible with the alt mode too. Inner Battery System x 2 To be placed inside each LED cannon. Require a » Continue Reading.
