Grimlocked Mini-Con Join Date: Jun 2019 Location: Canada Posts: 5

Does box condition matter to anyone else? Hey fellow collectors. I just recently got back into collecting (Started actively hunting since PoTP) and wanted to know how many of you care about the packaging of a figure. I wasn't always a MISB collector but began realizing that box damage is inevitable even when I am extremely careful - which can be slightly stressful sometimes (I accidentally split the cardboard on the Siege logo of Ironhide... there's just something about accindetally damaging your own items that feels terrible). In the past, I've also turned down hard to find figures in the wild over packaging flaws ... but then also realized that what was important was it was better to have a figure than none so I became less critical. Please, share some of your experiences. Thanks! Last edited by Grimlocked; Today at 02:35 AM . Reason: Title