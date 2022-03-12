Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Hasbro China Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Stop-Motion Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:11 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,981
Official Hasbro China Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Stop-Motion Video


The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account*have shared a new*official stop-motion video, this time featuring several of the new Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee movie figures. This fun animation shows us the “origin” of the friendship between Soundwave and Ravage. A lot of action, emotions and many of the new Studio Series figures. Watch the video*here*or a YouTube mirror after the jump as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Official Hasbro China Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Stop-Motion Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Voyager Class MOTORMASTER
Transformers
Takara Tomy MP-52 starscream Defect with Two Left Null Ray Mount RARE
Transformers
HASBRO Transformers War For Cybertron Optimus Prime Siege WFC-S11
Transformers
Hasbro Barricade Action Figure - WFC-S41
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Megatron Voyager WFC-S12
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Boxes and Plastic inserts
Transformers
Transformers Universe Deluxe Figure 2004 Dinobot Triceradon
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:36 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.