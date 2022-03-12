The official*Hasbro China Transformers Weibo account
*have shared a new*official stop-motion video, this time featuring several of the new Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee movie figures. This fun animation shows us the “origin” of the friendship between Soundwave and Ravage. A lot of action, emotions and many of the new Studio Series figures. Watch the video*here
*or a YouTube mirror after the jump as well as some screencaps. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Board!
The post Official Hasbro China Transformers Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Stop-Motion Video
