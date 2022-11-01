PrimalEnvy Reverse Corte Join Date: Jun 2014 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 535

Wanted: Cybertron / Galaxy Force Looking for the following figures for my Cybertron collection. My most wanted are in bold. Loose is fine, don't need instructions but need all parts. Thanks!



Cybertron

- Clocker (leg panels specifically)

- Landslide vs Kobushi

- LOC Hot Shot

- LOC Scourge

- LOC Leobreaker

- Backtrack/Oval/Spiral

- Longarm/Deepdive/Overcast

- Brakedown GTS

- Scrapmetal (yellow)

- Excellion

- Override GTS

- Cannonball

- Skywarp

- Evac

- Stripmine

- Galaxy Force Vector Prime + Safeguard

- Dark Scorponok

- Menasor + Heavy Load

- Cryo Scourge

- Galaxy Force Optimus Prime



Galaxy Force or exclusives:

- GF Trigger / Heavy Barrel

- GF Ramble / Scrapmetal (blue)

- GF Coby Sen'yō Ramble / Rumble Coby version / Cobybot

- Botcon LOC Ramjet

- SDCC LOC Skywarp

- TRU Starscream (Starscream vs Vector Prime set)

