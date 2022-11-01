|
Wanted: Cybertron / Galaxy Force
Looking for the following figures for my Cybertron collection. My most wanted are in bold. Loose is fine, don't need instructions but need all parts. Thanks!
Cybertron
- Clocker (leg panels specifically)
- Landslide vs Kobushi
- LOC Hot Shot
- LOC Scourge
- LOC Leobreaker
- Backtrack/Oval/Spiral
- Longarm/Deepdive/Overcast
- Brakedown GTS
- Scrapmetal (yellow)
- Excellion
- Override GTS
- Cannonball
- Skywarp
- Evac
- Stripmine
- Galaxy Force Vector Prime + Safeguard
- Dark Scorponok
- Menasor + Heavy Load
- Cryo Scourge
- Galaxy Force Optimus Prime
Galaxy Force or exclusives:
- GF Trigger / Heavy Barrel
- GF Ramble / Scrapmetal (blue)
- GF Coby Sen'yō Ramble / Rumble Coby version / Cobybot
- Botcon LOC Ramjet
- SDCC LOC Skywarp
- TRU Starscream (Starscream vs Vector Prime set)