of Transformers 84: Secrets & Lies issue #4 and its New Comic Book Day arrival is filled today with PREVIEWSworld reveals of covers by Casey Coller (B) and Nick Roche (RI), ready for you to discuss on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) The epic conclusion to Secrets and Lies! On Earth, Grimlock stands alone against… Megatron? Meanwhile, on Cybertron, The Wreckers take on their very first mission! The secret history of » Continue Reading.
