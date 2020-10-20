Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 Coller and Roche Cover Artwork
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,613
IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 Coller and Roche Cover Artwork


The space between the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers 84: Secrets &#38; Lies issue #4 and its New Comic Book Day arrival is filled today with PREVIEWSworld reveals of covers by Casey Coller (B) and Nick Roche (RI), ready for you to discuss on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Simon Furman (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Nick Roche (Cover Artist), John-Paul Bove (Colorist) The epic conclusion to Secrets and Lies! On Earth, Grimlock stands alone against… Megatron? Meanwhile, on Cybertron, The Wreckers take on their very first mission! The secret history of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers 84: Secrets and Lies, Issue #4 Coller and Roche Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
Transformers Siege WFC-S25 Soundwave + Spy Patrol Laserbeak Ravage Rumble Ratbat
Transformers
Transformers Kre-O Micro-Changer Sharkticon Kreons lot of three figures
Transformers
Transformers Kre-O Micro-Changer Insecticon Kreons lot of five figures
Transformers
kre o transformers lot
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon - Voyager - SHOCKWAVE - Loose
Transformers
Ultimate Transformers BotBots 2 Modes Series 3 GoldRush Games Collection -Sealed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.