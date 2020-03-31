Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,494
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards


The Transformers Trading Card Game team concludes their Wave 5 character reveals: Topspin and Freezeout are the final two characters in Titan Masters Attack! Start mixing and matching heads and bodies! Check out the attached artwork, including the corrected Topspin image showing its 9 stars, then share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!

The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-03 Gray QuakeWave TRANSFORMERS Masterpiece SHOCKWAVE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
MP-09B MP-9B Masterpiece Transformer Black Rodimus Convoy MP Takara Tomy
Transformers
DX9 D05 Chigurh (MP Astrotrain) Transformers Masterpiece MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique toys UT Y-01 Fuel Supply Provider G1 Octane MISB
Transformers
Lot of 7 Battle Beasts (G1 Transformers related) retro vintage action figures
Transformers
Transformers ReAction Wave 1 Figure Set Megatron Optimus Soundwave Lot Super7 G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.