Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces Two More Titan Masters Attack Cards
The Transformers Trading Card Game team concludes their Wave 5 character reveals
: Topspin and Freezeout are the final two characters in Titan Masters Attack! Start mixing and matching heads and bodies! Check out the attached artwork, including the corrected
Topspin image showing its 9 stars, then share your deck plans on the 2005 boards!
