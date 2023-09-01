Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:04 AM
Setsuna
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 24
WTB Legacy Bulkhead and Prowl
Looking for both (complete) loose or NIB.

If you just have one of the two, thats fine too.

Please DM.

Live in Calgary. Thanks.
