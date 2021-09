Gamestop Exclusive Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons Replica Helmet

Gamestop*website have uploaded a listing for a new*Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons Replica Helmet. This is a fully wearable helmet full of 80's nostalgia for any classic G1 fan. We had previously reported an* Optimus Prime *and Megatron helmets some months ago too. Read on for some product details: Officially Licensed by Hasbro GameStop Exclusive product Premium collectible wearable helmet inspired by Soundwave from Transformers. Electronic collectible helmet with LED light-up eyes and authentic Soundwave voice phrases and sounds from the classic 80's cartoon series. Push-button activation. Detailed paint for a real-world feel