Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Gamestop Exclusive Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons Replica Helmet
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,209
Gamestop Exclusive Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons Replica Helmet


Gamestop*website have uploaded a listing for a new*Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons Replica Helmet. This is a fully wearable helmet full of 80s nostalgia for any classic G1 fan. We had previously reported an*Optimus Prime*and Megatron helmets some months ago too. Read on for some product details: Officially Licensed by Hasbro GameStop Exclusive product Premium collectible wearable helmet inspired by Soundwave from Transformers. Electronic collectible helmet with LED light-up eyes and authentic Soundwave voice phrases and sounds from the classic 80s cartoon series. Push-button activation. Detailed paint for a real-world feel This fully wearable helmet comes with adjustable &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Gamestop Exclusive Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons Replica Helmet appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Transmetal Megatron
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Original G1 Transformers GRIMLOCK Autobot Dinobot 1985 100% Complete
Transformers
Razorclaw Predaking 1986 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Action Figure 100%
Transformers
Transformers Whirl G1 1984 Deluxe Vehicles Autobot Figure Helicopter 100%
Transformers
Transformers G1 CLOUDBURST Pretender 100% Complete Vintage 1987
Transformers
Transformers G1 SKULLGRIN Pretender 100% Complete 1987 Vintage
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:55 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.