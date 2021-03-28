|
Gamestop Exclusive Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons Replica Helmet
Gamestop*website have uploaded a listing for a new*Transformers G1 Soundwave Modern Icons Replica Helmet. This is a fully wearable helmet full of 80s nostalgia for any classic G1 fan. We had previously reported an*Optimus Prime
*and Megatron
helmets some months ago too. Read on for some product details: Officially Licensed by Hasbro GameStop Exclusive product Premium collectible wearable helmet inspired by Soundwave from Transformers. Electronic collectible helmet with LED light-up eyes and authentic Soundwave voice phrases and sounds from the classic 80s cartoon series. Push-button activation. Detailed paint for a real-world feel This fully wearable helmet comes with adjustable » Continue Reading.
