Super 7 Transformers Super Cyborg Bumblebee (Color & Clear Version) New Stock Images
*we can share for you new stock images of*Super 7 Transformers Super Cyborg Bumblebee (Color & Clear Version). The Super Cyborg line brings us big 11-inch vinyl figures molded in G1 retro style. This time we have a G1-cartoon inspired rendition of Bumblebee which comes with a gun and a removable chest plate so you can see all the cogs and gears. This figure will be released in both color and clear versions. The clear version comes is almost entirely made of clear plastic which*allows you to see the inner workings of the mold. » Continue Reading.
