Super_Megatron
Super 7 Transformers Super Cyborg Bumblebee (Color & Clear Version) New Stock Images


Via Entertaintment Earth and Bigbadtoystore we can share for you new stock images of Super 7 Transformers Super Cyborg Bumblebee (Color & Clear Version). The Super Cyborg line brings us big 11-inch vinyl figures molded in G1 retro style. This time we have a G1-cartoon inspired rendition of Bumblebee which comes with a gun and a removable chest plate so you can see all the cogs and gears. This figure will be released in both color and clear versions. The clear version comes is almost entirely made of clear plastic which allows you to see the inner workings of the mold.

The post Super 7 Transformers Super Cyborg Bumblebee (Color & Clear Version) New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
