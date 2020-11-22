|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up November Week 03
Its time for a new international sightings report courtesy of all 2005 Board members around the world. Our friends in Germany finally found the rest of the Earthrise Wave 3 Deluxe figures plus some new Micro Masters, Mexican fans have the cute My Little Prime crossover figure in stores plus the Quintesson Pit Of Judgement, and collectors in Peru have received a big load of Cyberverse toys this week. Earthrise Deluxe Wave 3, Wave 2 Micro Master And Siege Wave 4 Micro Master. In Germany
*2005 Board members*Phynxes and Nevermore*found Deluxe Airwave, Sunstreaker » Continue Reading.
