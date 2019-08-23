|
Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Ultra Alpha Trion & Wave 4 Warrior
And now Canadian shelves have received some new Cyberverse toys. Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that*Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Ultra Alpha Trion & Wave 4 Warrior Deadlock And Gnaw Out In Canada are out in Canada. All three bots were spotted at a ToysRus location in Quebec (Sherbrooke & St Bruno). Happy hunting!
