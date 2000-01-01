wervenom Erector Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 6,846

I had a dream and it gave me an idea I had a dream and it gave me an idea



First off I hope you, your loves ones and circles of friends are all doing OK under the current circumstances. It sucks what is going on right now and well all have to deal and adjust but back to the subject at hand. For whatever reason I had a dream about a Battle Royale but I dont really remember the participants and it gave me an idea.



I didnt do an advent last year because quite frankly I didnt have the time and didnt have anything to share over the span of 24 days but this year I am considering it. Probably (no definitely) way too early to start thinking of December but what I was considering would take me a fair amount of time so may as well plan it out now IF you want it. So Ill put up a poll and whatever the end result is on April 30th before I go to bed on that day will determine if I do it and rules will be simple



1) Do you want me to do one for this year?

2) What characters do you want me to try and face off against one another?



I dont have every figure on the planet so Im limited to what I own at the moment but just for fun it doesnt have to be TF only but at least one has to be. Example Juggernaut Vs Devastator or Transformers vs Avengers. If you have ideas put them in but I need more than 24 just so I can pick (have to have a little surprise). Anyway just a thought to try and bring some light to the end of the year. Let me know what you guys think.



