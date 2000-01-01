Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: Would you like to see an Advent Countdown this year?
Yes 2 100.00%
No 0 0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Old Today, 09:57 AM   #1
wervenom
Erector
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 6,846
I had a dream and it gave me an idea
I had a dream and it gave me an idea

First off I hope you, your loves ones and circles of friends are all doing OK under the current circumstances. It sucks what is going on right now and well all have to deal and adjust but back to the subject at hand. For whatever reason I had a dream about a Battle Royale but I dont really remember the participants and it gave me an idea.

I didnt do an advent last year because quite frankly I didnt have the time and didnt have anything to share over the span of 24 days but this year I am considering it. Probably (no definitely) way too early to start thinking of December but what I was considering would take me a fair amount of time so may as well plan it out now IF you want it. So Ill put up a poll and whatever the end result is on April 30th before I go to bed on that day will determine if I do it and rules will be simple

1) Do you want me to do one for this year?
2) What characters do you want me to try and face off against one another?

I dont have every figure on the planet so Im limited to what I own at the moment but just for fun it doesnt have to be TF only but at least one has to be. Example Juggernaut Vs Devastator or Transformers vs Avengers. If you have ideas put them in but I need more than 24 just so I can pick (have to have a little surprise). Anyway just a thought to try and bring some light to the end of the year. Let me know what you guys think.
Old Today, 10:33 AM   #2
BoNKerS
Animated
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: York Region
Posts: 1,955
Re: I had a dream and it gave me an idea
Dooooooooooooooooooooo it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Old Today, 10:33 AM   #3
andersox
Machine War
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 236
Re: I had a dream and it gave me an idea
i ended up buying 24 botbots and making my own last year. worked out pretty well actually (So well my son wants me to make him one this winter.)
Old Today, 10:41 AM   #4
grizzly519
Energon
grizzly519's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2012
Location: Cambridge,Ontario
Posts: 818
Re: I had a dream and it gave me an idea
Galactus vs.Unicron.Venom Vs.Nemesis Prime.Deapool vs.Shockwave.Doctor Who vs. Vector Prime.Lobo vs.Whirl
