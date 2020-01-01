Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,077

TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up 2020  January Week 3





TFW2005 is everywhere! It is time for our usual world sightings round up! The new Studio Series and Cyberverse Deluxe figures continue hitting shelves in Asia. More Siege figures arrive in Russia and the #Botbotschallenge continues in Singapore. TFW2005 is everywhere! It is time for our usual world sightings round up! The new Studio Series and Cyberverse Deluxe figures continue hitting shelves in Asia. More Siege figures arrive in Russia and the #Botbotschallenge continues in Singapore. Cyberverse Wave 1 Deluxe Buil-A-Figure, Studio Series Voyager Wave 8 and Leader Wave 4 In Malaysia– *2005 Boards member zoidiect*found the new Cyberverse Adventures Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Shockwave at*ToysRUs in Utama. Also,*oturan*was able to find the new Studio Series Voyager SS-53 Mixmaster, SS-54 2007 Megatron and Leader SS-55 Scavender and SS-56 DOTM Shockwave at*ToysRUs in Bukit Indah Johor Bahru.





Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.