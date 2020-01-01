Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up 2020  January Week 3



TFW2005 is everywhere! It is time for our usual world sightings round up! The new Studio Series and Cyberverse Deluxe figures continue hitting shelves in Asia. More Siege figures arrive in Russia and the #Botbotschallenge continues in Singapore. Cyberverse Wave 1 Deluxe Buil-A-Figure, Studio Series Voyager Wave 8 and Leader Wave 4 In Malaysia*2005 Boards member zoidiect*found the new Cyberverse Adventures Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Shockwave at*ToysRUs in Utama. Also,*oturan*was able to find the new Studio Series Voyager SS-53 Mixmaster, SS-54 2007 Megatron and Leader SS-55 Scavender and SS-56 DOTM Shockwave at*ToysRUs in Bukit Indah Johor Bahru.
