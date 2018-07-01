Hasbro’s official Transformers website has been updated with new content from Transformers: Cyberverse animated series. This news comes hot on the heels of our first siting
of the toys in Australia and the announcement of the series
by Gulli France. Content includes never before seen images and character bios from the series for characters like: Autobots – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, Wheeljack, Ratchet, Grimlock, Hot Rod, Prowl, Blurr. Decepticons: Megatron, Starscream, Thundercracker, Shadow Striker Shockwave, Slipstream, Soundwave, Acid Storm. The characters seems to be inspired by the Transformers Evergreen designs. You can check out the new site at » Continue Reading.
