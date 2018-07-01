Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Official Transformers Website Updated With Transformers: Cyberverse Animated Series


Hasbro's official Transformers website has been updated with new content from Transformers: Cyberverse animated series. This news comes hot on the heels of our first siting of the toys in Australia and the announcement of the series by Gulli France. Content includes never before seen images and character bios from the series for characters like: Autobots – Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Windblade, Wheeljack, Ratchet, Grimlock, Hot Rod, Prowl, Blurr. Decepticons: Megatron, Starscream, Thundercracker, Shadow Striker Shockwave, Slipstream, Soundwave, Acid Storm. The characters seems to be inspired by the Transformers Evergreen designs.

Re: Official Transformers Website Updated With Transformers: Cyberverse Animated Seri
So is this a new continuity or still under the alligned. I'm assuming new since Megatron is around.
