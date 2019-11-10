|
War For Cybertron Siege Voyager Apeface Out At Canadian Retail
Great news for fellow Canadian fans! Friend site Cybertron.ca
*confirms that the new War For Cybertron Siege Voyager Apeface is out At Canadian Retail. Cybertron.ca member*Autovolt 127*was lucky to find Siege Apeface at Toys”R”Us in**St. Laurent, Quebec. We hope this a hint that Apeface would be spotted at US retail any time soon. Happy hunting!
