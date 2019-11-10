|
Hasbro And ASICS Collaboration ? Asics x Transformers GEL-Lyte V Sneakers
Famous Japanese footwear Asics have teamed up with Hasbro to bring us a very special product: The Asics x Transformers GEL-Lyte V Sneakers. This is a special version of Asics*Gel Lyte V model featuring detachable shrouds with Autobot logos that can be placed over the laces in yellow and red. Additionally, there are 2 different shrouds for the*heels, each one recreating Optimus and Bumblebee faces. To top it all a gray shroud with the Decepticon logo is also included. A very original deco for a Transformers fan. These sneakers had been released before via*BILLYs Tokyos web store
in Japan, » Continue Reading.
The post Hasbro And ASICS Collaboration – Asics x Transformers GEL-Lyte V Sneakers
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.