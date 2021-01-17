Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  January Week 03
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,014
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  January Week 03


A new week, and new toy sightings around the world. This week we have new War For Cybertron toys in France, Cyberverse in Hungary, the new Funko Pop G1 Transformers hit shelves in Peru and collectors in Taiwan can grab the new Kingdom figures plus several Generations Selects and other exclusive packs. Quintesson Pit Of Judgement In France *2005 Boards member transform75 reports that Amazon France is offering and delivering this exclusive multipack for 85 Euros. While not a store sighting, it’s highly improbable that this pack will get into regular retail. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/hungary-transformers-sightings.87193/page-4#post-18702672">Transformers Cyberverse Wave 8 Ultra, Deluxe &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  January Week 03 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WARBOTRON HEAVY NOISY WB01-B SET - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WARBOTRON SLY STRIKE WB01-C SET - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WARBOTRON AIR BURST WB01-A SET - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WARBOTRON WHIRLWIND WB01-D SET - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Knockoff Micro Transformers ? 6 Mini Transforming Robot Action Figures Bootleg
Transformers
Transformers cyberfire Bumblebee
Transformers
Optimus Prime Battle Base Trailer Transformers Cyberverse Energon Axe Attack New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:13 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.