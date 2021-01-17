A new week, and new toy sightings around the world. This week we have new War For Cybertron toys in France, Cyberverse in Hungary, the new Funko Pop G1 Transformers hit shelves in Peru and collectors in Taiwan can grab the new Kingdom figures plus several Generations Selects and other exclusive packs. Quintesson Pit Of Judgement In France
*2005 Boards member transform75 reports that Amazon France is offering and delivering this exclusive multipack for 85 Euros. While not a store sighting, it’s highly improbable that this pack will get into regular retail. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/hungary-transformers-sightings.87193/page-4#post-18702672">Transformers Cyberverse Wave 8 Ultra, Deluxe » Continue Reading.
