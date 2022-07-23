Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,648

Transformers EarthSpark Toyline Additional Official Renders & Stock Images



Hasbro have just sent us a new pack of additional images of the new*Transformers EarthSpark toys giving us new CGI renders, clean stock images, group shots, and shots of the gimmicks and the alt mode of the figures in the different new classes for this first wave. Earthspark Deluxe: Bumblebee, Megatron & Twitch Earthspark 1-Step Changers: Wheeljack, Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Earthspark Tacticon: Bumblebee, Megatron & Optimus Prime Earthspark Warrior: Optimus Prime, Elita-1 & Skywarp Earthspark Spin Changer: Bumblebee &*Mo Malto See all the new load of images after the break and then you can join to the ongoing discussion



