Our team at San Diego Comic Con 2022 have sent us image from the Funko booth where they had their new* Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron on display and available for the event attendants. While it’s labeled as a San Diego Comic Con exclusive, this 10-inch/24.5 cm figure will also be available as a Gamestop exclusive in the US
. Same product and packaging but with a different sticker in one corner. See the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...