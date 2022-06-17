Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:11 AM
Super_Megatron
San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron


Our team at San Diego Comic Con 2022 have sent us image from the Funko booth where they had their new* Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron on display and available for the event attendants. While it’s labeled as a San Diego Comic Con exclusive, this 10-inch/24.5 cm figure will also be available as a Gamestop exclusive in the US. Same product and packaging but with a different sticker in one corner. See the images after the jump and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post San Diego Comic Con 2022 ? Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



