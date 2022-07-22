With very special thanks to Micro Machines super fan MilitaryMicros
, we have with us, a bunch of images from upcoming (and some currently released) Transformers Micro Machines waves. Now, keep in mind that these product images and the final product may vary. Transformers: Age Of Extinction Optimus Prime (2014 Western Star 5700 XE semi-trailer truck) Bumblebee (1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS) Lockdown (2014 Lamborghini Aventador LP 700?4 Coupe) Galvatron (2014 Freightliner Argosy cab over trailer truck) Drift (2014 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse) Stinger (Pagani Huayra) Crosshairs (2014 Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray) Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Sentinel Prime » Continue Reading.
