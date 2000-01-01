Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Gen Z TF Collectors...Where yall at?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:19 PM   #1
TNG
Hot Rod did nothing wrong
TNG's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Calgary
Posts: 25
Gen Z TF Collectors...Where yall at?
Where yall at?? 😂😂

In all seriousness though what got yall into collecting TFs? A TF toyline? A show?

I wanna see what kinda place Gen Z has in collecting. I imagine the oldest Gen Z collectors are around 20 so that should be theoretically a lot of people. Where yall at?
TNG is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers MAGNABOSS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #1
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers TRIPREDACUS Combiner COMPLETE 1997 Hasbro #2
Transformers
War for cybertron siege 4 BNIB figures
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Binaltech BT-13 Shockwave Laserwave evil Mazda RX-8 Diecast Japan
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers TV SHOW CHARACTERS 100% COMPLETE BIG LOT 1995-1996!
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers Transmetals OPTIMAL OPTIMUS COMPLETE 1998 Hasbro
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.