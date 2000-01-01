TNG Hot Rod did nothing wrong Join Date: Dec 2019 Location: Calgary Posts: 25

Gen Z TF Collectors...Where yall at? Where yall at?? 😂😂



In all seriousness though what got yall into collecting TFs? A TF toyline? A show?



I wanna see what kinda place Gen Z has in collecting. I imagine the oldest Gen Z collectors are around 20 so that should be theoretically a lot of people. Where yall at?