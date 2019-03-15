|
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 Promotional Video & Designer
Via Autobase Aichi
*we can report a new*Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 Promotional Video & Designer Interview. The video was uploaded* to the official Takara Tomy YouTube Channel
*and it features a several stop-motion animations of the new new Masterpiece Bumblebee 2.0 (a prototype) showcasing transformation, poseability, and comparisons next to the MP-20 Bumblebee. Additionally, we have the comments (Japanese audio only) of Bumblebee’s designer. He makes emphasis on the improves articulation and stability of this new mold. The video is region-blocked, but you can watch a mirror
below and a complete gallery of screencaps after the » Continue Reading.
